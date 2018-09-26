Lavrov stressed importance of Russian-US cooperation in arms control

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Russia calls on the US to refrain from sacrificing cooperation in the sphere of arms control for the sake of petty calculus, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday as he addressed a meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to nonproliferation of the weapons of mass destruction.

"Dialogue between Russia and the US as the two leading nuclear powers has especial significance for nonproliferation of the weapons of mass destruction," he said. "We call for refraining from sacrificing this cooperation for the sake of petty calculus.".