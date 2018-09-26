New weapons show Russia as country ‘to be reckoned with’, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. New weapons presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March show that Russia is a country "to be reckoned with", Russian Deputy PM Yuri Borisov stated on Wednesday.

"These efforts have shown the whole world that Russia is something to be reckoned with," he said.

Borisov added that earlier, "to put it mildly, the whole world underestimated Russian industry, Russian defense industry and all our achievements, saying that everything is rusty, their rockets don’t fly…"

The deputy PM noted that currently, Russia has its feet on the ground with regards to its defense. "We have some very good beginnings, and to some extent, we are trend-setters," Borisov said.