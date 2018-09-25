Russian Politics & Diplomacy
New mobile missile complexes may replace Yars after 2030

Military & Defense
September 25, 15:35 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

Creation of combat missiles and the production of its components is a high priority for the space industry

Yars intercontinental ballistic missile complex

Yars intercontinental ballistic missile complex

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

KRASNOYARSK, September 25. /TASS/. Developing the image of new generation ground-based systems that will replace the current systems Yars in the 2030s is a high priority of the Russian space rocket industry, the president of the Union of Space Rocket Industry Employers, Sergei Ponomaryov, told a youth conference in Karsnoyarsk on Tuesday.

"There is a crucial task of conducting research into the image of missile systems to be deployed at the turn of the 2030s and beyond. In other words, the development of another generation of ground-based missile systems, mobile ones in the first place. It is very important to realize that Yars missiles are to be replaced with successors boasting higher maneuverability and resistibility to the enemy’s countermeasures and smaller size and mass," Ponomaryov said.

Creation of combat missiles and the production of its components is a high priority for the space industry, he said, adding that more than 30% of space rocket enterprises were involved in the development and production of components for ground and sea-based missile complexes.

Ponomaryov also mentioned the need for creating hypersonic long-range weapon systems capable of providing an adequate response to the US prompt global strike concept.

The missile RS-24 Yars is Russia’s strategic solid propellant silo-based ballistic missile armed with a multiple warhead, developed by the Institute of Thermal Engineering under Yuri Solomonov. It is a modified Topol-M missile.

