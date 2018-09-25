Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US certifies Russian special-purpose jet as part of Open Skies Treaty

Military & Defense
September 25, 0:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Certification of the jet Tupolev-214ON makes it possible to enlarge our opportunities for efficient observation flights over treaty signatory countries

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. US has certified the Russian special-purpose reconnaissance jet Tupolev-214ON for flights in the format of the Open Skies Treaty, Sergei Ryzhkov, the chief of the National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center of the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"Today, on September 24, a US representative signed the final protocol on inspecting the Russian surveillance jet Tupolev-214ON jet equipped with the Russian digital camera OSDCAM4060," Ryzhkov said adding the document was signed on the sidelines of a session of the treaty consultative commission.

"Certification of the new jet makes it possible for us to enlarge our opportunities for efficient observation flights [over treaty signatory countries - TASS], including the ones over the UK, the US and Canada," he said.

Ryzhkov said that after the completion of these certification procedures all the types of surveillance aircraft Russia has at its disposal - Antonov-30B, Tupolev-154M Lk-1 and Tupolev-214ON - have permits for flights over the territories of foreign states under the Open Skies Treaty program.

The certification took place from September 2 through September 11 and representatives of all the 22 signatory countries of the treaty signed a report on the inspection. The only country that abstained from signing was the US.

The Tupolev-214ON has a cruising distance of 6,500 km. Installed on it are three digital photo cameras and infrared instruments capable of ensuring all-weather surveillance in the process of flight at low altitudes.

The Open Skies Treaty is a multilateral document signed on March 24, 1992 in Helsinki. Its objective is to step up trust-building among the signatories through improvements in control over military activities and observance of effective arms control documents.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Object resembling Argentina’s missing San Juan submarine found in search zone
2
Russian defense ministry presents data as evidence of Israeli involvement in Il-20 crash
3
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
4
Russia to send S-300s to Syria to defend Russian troops, not against third countries
5
Russia may respond to Il-20 tragedy by closing Syrian air space, says expert
6
Putin discusses with Assad supply of S-300 air defense systems to Syria
7
Putin says move to boost Syria's air defense aimed at protecting Russian servicemen
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT