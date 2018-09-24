Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia starts development of new generation frigates

Military & Defense
September 24, 15:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Research and development for a new generation frigate of project 22350M has begun in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
Project 22350 frigate

Project 22350 frigate

© Peter Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Research and development for a new generation frigate of project 22350M has begun in Russia, the CEO of Severnaya Verf (Northern Shipyard), Igor Ponomaryov, has told TASS, in an interview.

Read also

Russian missile frigate holds live-fire drills in Black Sea

"We participate in this work together with the Northern Design Bureau, but the frigate’s parameters and their number will be determined by the Defense Ministry. Work is in progress. I do not believe that four ships will be enough for the Navy, which needs the replacement of its blue water ships," he said.

Project 22350M

Ponomaryov earlier said the updated frigates of project 22350 will carry more powerful weapons and be capable of performing the functions of guided missile destroyers. The Navy’s Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Korolyov said the Navy hoped to have four project 22350 frigates by 2020. After that the project would be upgraded. According to the chief of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexey Rakhmanov, these ships carry more weapons and more effective ones than the current project 22350. The Navy’s Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Armaments, Vice-Admiral Viktor Bursuk said the Navy would like to have the first upgraded frigate of project 22350M in 2026.

In contrast to destroyers frigates have smaller displacement and less powerful weapons. Although the tasks of these two classes of ships are largely identical, destroyers have better weapons and radio-electronic equipment for independent combat operations. Also, destroyers can be used operate as leaders of attack groups.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
2
Syria to get Russia's S-300 air-defense missile system within two weeks
3
Russia starts development of new generation frigates
4
Putin discusses with Assad supply of S-300 air defense systems to Syria
5
Jihadmobiles road to ruin: Russian army hones terror-fighting skills in Tajikistan drill
6
Russian, US top security officials may meet in Russia in October — diplomatic source
7
Object resembling Argentina’s missing San Juan submarine found in search zone
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT