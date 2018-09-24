Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian defense chief promises security steps in Syria will cool off hotheads

Military & Defense
September 24, 13:02 UTC+3

On September 17, Russia’s Il-20 aircraft was accidently downed by Syrian air defenses over the Mediterranean Sea

© AP Photo

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Measures aimed at beefing up the security of Russian forces in Syria will "cool off hotheads", otherwise Russia will be forced to respond judging by the situation that unfolds in real time, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday.

Read also

Syria to get Russia's S-300 air-defense missile system within two weeks

"We are convinced that the implementation of these measures will cool off hotheads and hold them back from any hasty steps, which pose a threat to our military. Otherwise, we will be forced to respond in line with situation that unfolds in real time," Shoigu warned.

Among Russia’s measures, the defense chief specified delivering the S-300 missile system to Syria’s army within two weeks, equipping command posts of Syria’s units and air defense forces with automated control systems, and devices to jam satellite navigation, on-board radars and communication systems of combat aviation that attacks facilities in Syria

Russian military jet’s downing

On September 17, Russia’s Il-20 aircraft was accidently downed by Syrian air defenses over the Mediterranean Sea when it was returning to the Hmeymim airbase. Russian top brass said a missile from Syria’s S-200 system downed the aircraft when it targeted four Israeli F-16 fighter jets, which attacked facilities in Latakia. The Israeli Air Force and those who made the decision to use the Il-20 aircraft as cover are solely to blame for its crash, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

The S-300 is an air defense missile system able to eliminate advanced aircraft, including planes using stealth technology, medium-range ballistic missiles, tactical and cruise missiles, and also airborne early warning and control (AWACS/AEW&C) aircraft and reconnaissance and strike systems.

