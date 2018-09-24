Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 1,500 servicemen repelled ‘air attack’ at drills near Astrakhan

Military & Defense
September 24, 1:22 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

More than 200 military equipment units were used in the exercise

Share
1 pages in this article

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 24. /TASS/. More than 1,500 servicemen from air defense units stationed in the North Ossetia-Alania Region have repelled a massive "air attack" by "enemy" groups at the Kapustin Yar Range, Astrakhan Region, head of the Southern Military District’s press service Vadim Astafyev told journalists.

"Air defense units from the Southern Military District’s combined-arms army located in the North Ossetia-Alania Region have repelled a massive air attack by ‘enemy’ planes at drills at the Kapustin Yar Range, Astrakhan Region… About 1,500 servicemen took part in the exercise," Astafyev said.

He specified that more than 200 military equipment units, including Buk-M2 and Tor-M1 air defense systems, Osa and Strela-10 complexes, Tunguska air defense antitank systems and Igla man-portable surface-to-air missile, were used in the exercise.

The "enemy" aircraft included more than 60 targets, including Saman and Pensne, which can simulate low-flying high-speed targets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rock paintings featuring ancient mythical monsters discovered in Siberia
2
Ships of Ukrainian naval forces pass under Crimean Bridge - source
3
Object resembling Argentina’s missing San Juan submarine found in search zone
4
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
5
New Development Bank’s board approves three projects worth $825 mln in Russia, India
6
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
7
Nord Stream 2 project beneficial for Czech Republic - Ministry of Industry and Trade
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT