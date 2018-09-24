More than 1,500 servicemen repelled ‘air attack’ at drills near Astrakhan

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 24. /TASS/. More than 1,500 servicemen from air defense units stationed in the North Ossetia-Alania Region have repelled a massive "air attack" by "enemy" groups at the Kapustin Yar Range, Astrakhan Region, head of the Southern Military District’s press service Vadim Astafyev told journalists.

"Air defense units from the Southern Military District’s combined-arms army located in the North Ossetia-Alania Region have repelled a massive air attack by ‘enemy’ planes at drills at the Kapustin Yar Range, Astrakhan Region… About 1,500 servicemen took part in the exercise," Astafyev said.

He specified that more than 200 military equipment units, including Buk-M2 and Tor-M1 air defense systems, Osa and Strela-10 complexes, Tunguska air defense antitank systems and Igla man-portable surface-to-air missile, were used in the exercise.

The "enemy" aircraft included more than 60 targets, including Saman and Pensne, which can simulate low-flying high-speed targets.