Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Defense Ministry to publish on Sunday detailed information on warplane crash

Military & Defense
September 22, 16:37 updated at: September 22, 17:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The minute-by-minute timeline of the tragedy will be given with a presentation of objective data from the radars’ data handling system about the air situation, the ministry told

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s Defense Ministry

Russia’s Defense Ministry

© Sergey Fadeitschev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry will publish on Sunday detailed information on circumstances behind the downing of the Russian Ilyushin Il-20 military plane off Syria on September 17, the ministry told reporters on Saturday.

"The minute-by-minute timeline of the tragedy will be given with a presentation of objective data from the radars’ data handling system about the air situation in Syria on September 17 and actions of Israel’s air force in the area of the crash," the ministry said.

On September 17 night, a Russian Ilyushin 20 (IL-20) military surveillance turboprop plane was shot down over the Mediterranean at a distance of 35 kilometers off the Syrian coast, when it was returning to the Russian air base Hmeymim. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the aircraft was brought down by a Syrian S-200 surface-to-air missile system when the Syrian air defense opened fire at four Israeli F-16 fighter jets in response to their strikes on facilities in Syria’s Latakia province. The defense ministry pointed out that Israel’s F-16 fighter jets used the Russian IL-20 as cover and put it in the line of fire. The tragedy claimed the lives of 15 Russian military personnel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry to publish on Sunday detailed information on warplane crash
2
Terrorist attack at Iranian military parade kills over 20 - report
3
Ukrainian minister admits risk of sub-Carpathian region's secession
4
Russia hopes to convince EU to abandon evil practice on Syria - envoy
5
Object resembling Argentina’s missing San Juan submarine found in search zone
6
Lukashenko calls talks with Putin challenging but productive - report
7
US adds 33 Russian officials linked to defense manufacturing to blacklist
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT