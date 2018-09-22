Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Four Russian reconnaissance planes spotted north of Alaska — NORAD

Military & Defense
September 22, 7:59 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace north of Alaska

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. The US and Canadian military detected four Russian reconnaissance aircraft north of Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement.

According to the statement, "two groups of Russian maritime reconnaissance aircraft" entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on September 21.

"The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace North of Alaska and at no time did the aircraft enter sovereign United States or Canadian airspace," the statement reads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian fighter jets scrambled 13 times in one week on interception missions
2
Russian underwater robot to examine submarine that sank off Crimea in 1909
3
White Helmets making staged video of Idlib chemical attack — SANA
4
Kremlin: Reacting to every single US sanction can run yourself into the ground
5
Lavrov says Russia doing 'all that is necessary' not to depend on US
6
Russia puts its losses from US aluminum, steel tariffs at $600mln — minister
7
France not seeking to isolate Russia, hopes for cooperation — top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT