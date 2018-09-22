Four Russian reconnaissance planes spotted north of Alaska — NORAD

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. The US and Canadian military detected four Russian reconnaissance aircraft north of Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement.

According to the statement, "two groups of Russian maritime reconnaissance aircraft" entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on September 21.

"The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace North of Alaska and at no time did the aircraft enter sovereign United States or Canadian airspace," the statement reads.