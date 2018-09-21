Russian, NATO officials discuss international security

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Issues of international security and bilateral relations were in focus of a telephone conversation between Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Curtis Scaparrotti, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

"The sides exchanged views on the pressing issues of international security and the current state of Russia-NATO relations," the ministry said.

The two high-ranking officers had a meeting in Baku in April 2018, the first such contact since 2013. The United States suspended bilateral contacts with Russia following the developments in and around Ukraine in March 2014.