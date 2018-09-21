Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Third battalion of S-400 air defense systems enters duty in Crimea

Military & Defense
September 21, 13:16 UTC+3

Similar systems went operational in Feodosiya in January 2017 and in Sevastopol in January 2018

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. A third battalion of air defense systems S-400 Triumf has entered duty in Crimea, the Black Sea Fleet’s spokesman told the media on Friday.

"Combat crews of the S-400 air defense missile systems organic to the Air Force and Air Defense group of the Southern Military District have entered duty in Yevpatoria," Rulyov said.

Read also

Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system

Similar systems went operational in Feodosiya in January 2017 and in Sevastopol in January 2018.

The air defense system S-400 Triumf is meant for hitting current and future means of air attack including strategic bombers and ballistic and cruise missiles as well as surface targets. The system is capable of intercepting targets as a far away as 600 kilometers and hit them at a distance of 400 kilometers and an altitude of up to 30 kilometers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Navy Russian defense industry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Third battalion of S-400 air defense systems enters duty in Crimea
2
China to become Russia's partner country in MAKS-2019 air show
3
Trump to address Skripal poisoning case at UN Security Council meeting
4
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
5
Russia’s Peace Stone in the rough: Unique amber nugget unearthed near Kaliningrad
6
Two Russian Tupolev-160 bombers make planned flight over northern seas
7
Argentine MP requests Putin’s help over prosecution of ex-president
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT