Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian fighter jets scrambled 13 times in one week on interception missions

Military & Defense
September 21, 4:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the data provided by Krasnaya Zvezda, 37 foreign aircraft have been registered on reconnaissance flights over the past week and were all buzzed off by Russian fighter jets

Share
1 pages in this article
MIG-31

MIG-31

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Air Force fighter jets have been scrambled 13 times over the past week to intercept foreign aircraft near the state borders of Russia, Krasnaya Zvezda daily reported on Friday citing a source in the Defense Ministry.

According to the data provided by the daily, 37 foreign aircraft have been registered on reconnaissance flights over the past week and were all buzzed off by Russian fighter jets.

The daily reported that "there were no violations of state borders" in the course of the past week.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israeli air force chief arrives in Moscow to hand data on Il-20 incident over to Russia
2
Press review: Kremlin seeks to defuse Il-20 tragedy and Trump does U-turn on Nord Stream 2
3
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
4
Russian fighter jets scrambled 13 times in one week on interception missions
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
6
US adds 33 Russian officials linked to defense manufacturing to blacklist
7
Two Russian Tupolev-160 bombers make planned flight over northern seas
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT