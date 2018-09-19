Russian Iskander-M missile systems deployed in Kyrgystan for drills

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Iskander-M mobile short-range ballistic missile systems were for the first time ever redeployed from Urals to Kyrgyzstan to take part in the upcoming international counter-terrorism exercise, Issyk-Kul Antiterror-2018, the press service of Russia’s Central Military District said on Wednesday.

"Iskander-M mobile short-range ballistic missile systems were for the first time ever deployed in Kyrgyzstan. During the drills, Urals missile crews will carry out a strike on a simulated base of terrorists at the Edelweiss mountain training range," the press service said.

About a thousand of Russian servicemen will take part in Issyk-Kul Antiterror-2018 exercise of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), scheduled to take place on September 24-24 at the Edelweiss training center in Kyrgyzstan.

Operational-tactical Iskander-M fires super maneuverable quasi ballistic stealth missiles (50 km altitude) with electronic warfare, designed to pierce the adversary’s missile defense and destroy targets at a distance of 500 km.