Russia's southern military district’s first peacekeeping units complete training

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 19. /TASS/. The Southern Military District’s first peacekeeping battalions have completed a special training course, district spokesman Vadim Astafyev told reporters on Wednesday.

"The servicemen underwent courses in language, international law and practical actions of peacekeepers," he said.

The peacekeeping units also took part in special drills to train actions against illegal armed groups in the security zone and search of vehicles trying to smuggle weapons, ammunitions and explosives through security cordons.