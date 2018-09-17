Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Defense Ministry handed over all data on MH17 crash to Dutch side

Military & Defense
September 17, 14:09 UTC+3

A Boeing-777 passenger plane operated by Malaysian Airlines crashed on July 17, 2014

Share
1 pages in this article
A briefing by the Russian Defense Ministry on details of the Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 crash

A briefing by the Russian Defense Ministry on details of the Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 crash

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s defense ministry has handed over all the data it has related the MH17 crash in Ukraine to the Dutch side, Igor Konashenkov, the ministry’s spokesman, said on Monday.

Read also

Dutch journalists discover large pieces of wreckage at MH17 crash site

"All the documents have been handed over to the Dutch side… We would like the Joint Investigation Team to pay attention to these data and use them in its work," he said.

A Boeing-777 passenger plane operated by Malaysian Airlines crashed on July 17, 2014, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in the east of the Donetsk region. As many as 283 passengers and 15 crew members - citizens of 10 states, were killed in the crash. Despite combat operation on the ground, Kiev opted not to close airspace for international passenger aircraft over the area. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) includes representatives of the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia and Ukraine. On May 24, it issued an interim report saying that the missile system used to down MH17 originated from the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile brigade, a Russian army unit based near Kursk.

Russia’s Defense Ministry rejected all the allegations, saying not a single missile system of the Russian army had ever crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Boeing 777 crash in Ukraine
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
8
Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills
10
Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia presents audio recording proving Ukraine’s complicity in MH17 tragedy
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry handed over all data on MH17 crash to Dutch side
3
Ukraine to revise all agreements with Russia
4
Ukraine’s leader signs directive breaking friendship treaty with Russia
5
Turkey plans to strengthen military positions in Syria’s Idlib, says Erdogan
6
Russian embassy points out ‘wild imagination’ of UK media reports on Skripal case
7
Arctic expedition identifies found ship as English explorers’ Eira yacht
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT