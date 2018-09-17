Russian Politics & Diplomacy
More than 1,000 servicemen to take part in Russian-Mongolian drills

Military & Defense
September 17, 8:23 UTC+3 ULAN-UDE

Preparations for the Selenga-2018 international drills started in the eastern Military District

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

ULAN-UDE, September 17. /TASS/. More than 1,000 servicemen will take part in the Russian-Mongolian military exercise "Selenga-2018," which will be held at the Burduny Range in the Buryatia Region in October, the press service of the Eastern Military District reported on Monday.

Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills

"The preparations for the Selenga-2018 international drills started in the eastern Military District. This year it will take part at the Burduny Range in the Buryatia Region in the first half of October. A total of about 1,000 servicemen are to be involved in the maneuvers. During the active phase of the exercise the military of the participating states will work out tasks to jointly fight ‘terrorists’ and cooperate with tactical airborne troops," the report says.

"Earlier, during the planning conferences the delegations of the Eastern Military District and representatives for the Mongolian Ministry of Defense approved the scenario for Selenga-2018 and the scenario and the essence of the upcoming meeting, the order for movement and deployment of the Mongolian Armed Forces on Russia’s territory and the list of cultural and sports events," the press service noted.

The reconnaissance of the areas for carrying out the tactical stage of combat firing was also carried out, the Eastern Military District added.

