Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019

IZHEVSK, September 14. /TASS/. The Izhevsk Mechanical Plant (an affiliate of the concern Kalashnikov) will launch the batch production of the new Lebedev handgun (PL-15) in 2019, the plant’s managing director, Alexander Gvozdik, told the media on Friday.

"It will meet customer requirements as a combat weapon and as a civilian firearm," he said.

The plant in Izhevsk declared the intention to start the serial production of the Lebedev handgun back in March 2018. The handgun may be in great demand from the Defense Ministry and other law enforcement agencies.

The handgun’s prototype was for the first time presented at the international military-technological forum Army-2015. It was designed to be equally suitable for right-handed and left-handed people. Recoil and muzzle flip have been minimized. The gun’s return to the aiming line is fast and easy. A special indicator lets the shooter instantly feel if there is a cartridge inside the cartridge chamber and the handgun is loaded. The weapon is suitable for cartridges of variable length.