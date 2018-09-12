Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to attend Vostok-2018 drills involving Russian, Chinese troops on September 13

Military & Defense
September 12, 15:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Vostok-2018 drills are the biggest in the history of the Russian Army

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the main stage of the Vostok-2018 (or East-2018) military drills taking place at the Tsugol firing range in the Trans-Baikal Region on September 13, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

Read also

Vostok 2018 drills involving 300,000 troops kick off in Russia

"The units of the Russian Armed Forces and the Chinese People's Liberation Army will practice ways to counter a simulated enemy’s offensive," the statement reads.

The Vostok-2018 drills involve around 300,000 troops, more than 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, up to 80 vessels, up to 36,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other vehicles. "These are the biggest drills in the history of the Russian Army," the Kremlin press service stressed.

