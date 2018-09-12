Russia-China military exercises to become regular, defense minsiter says

TSUGOL PROVING GROUND, September 12. /TASS/. Joint military exercises by Russia and China will be held regularly, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe have inspected the Russian and Chinese command centers at the Tsugol proving ground.

After the inspection Fenghe stressed the importance of Russian-Chinese military cooperation at the tactical and strategic levels. The Chinese military-political leadership will be paying unflagging attention to this, he promised.

"We’ve agreed to conduct such exercises regularly," Shoigu said.

Russia on September 11-17 is conducting a large-scale exercise codenamed Vostok-2018 in Russia’s Far East, nearby seas and the adjoining areas of the Pacific Ocean. Taking part in the exercise are about 300,000 men, more than once thousand planes, helicopters and drones, up to 36,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles, and up to 80 ships.