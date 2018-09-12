Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Iskander-M systems to strike targets hundreds of kilometers away during Vostok drills

Military & Defense
September 12, 7:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The massive Vostok-2018 exercise is being carried out from September 11 to 17

Iskander-M missile system

Iskander-M missile system

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. As part of the large-scale Vostok-2018 drills, missile units from the Urals will conduct live firing from Iskander-M tactical operational missile systems at the Kapustin Yar training ground in southern Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Earlier, Iskander-M missile crews were redeployed to the Astrakhan Region by rail," the ministry said in a statement. "During one of the episodes of the drills, Iskander-M missile crews will carry out a missile strike to destroy targets at a distance of several hundred of kilometers."

In a separate episode, units of Engineer Troops of the Russian Armed Forces will create various types of river crossings in Siberia’s Trans-Baikal Region to ensure passage of about 200 military vehicles from Russia and China.

The massive Vostok-2018 exercise is being carried out from September 11 to 17 under the command of Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu on the soil and in the waters of Russia’s Far East and in the neighboring waters of the Pacific Ocean. A total of about 300,000 servicemen are taking part in them, as well as more than 1,000 planes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, along with as many as 36,000 tanks, armored fighting vehicles and other cars, and up to 80 ships and support vessels.

