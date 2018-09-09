Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US warplanes use phosphorus bomb to deliver airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Military & Defense
September 09, 20:30 UTC+3

According to the Russian defense ministry the airstrikes caused heavy fires

© AP Photo

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Phosphorous bombs were used by the US air force warplanes to deliver a strike on the settlement of Hajin in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate on September 8, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties Vladimir Savchenko said on Sunday.

"On September 8, 2018, two F-15 warplanes of the US air force delivered airstrikes on the settlement of Hajin with the use of phosphorous bombs. The airstrikes caused heavy fires. Information about casualties and damages is being verified," he said.

The Russian reconciliations center warned that the use of munitions containing yellow phosphorus is prohibited by an additional protocol to the Geneva Convention of 1949.

According to Savchenko, over the past day officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties conducted two humanitarian operations in the settlements of Marran in the Aleppo governorate and al-Sawara in the Daraa governorate. As many as 740 bags with food with an overall weight of 3.19 tonnes were distributed among civilians. A total of 450 junior schoolchildren received school uniforms and backpacks with school kits. A tonne of freshly baked bread was delivered to the settlement of Marran.

"Targeted humanitarian assistance was delivered to the families of 15 killed Syrian servicemen in Aleppo’s Shaiban Pasha, Sheikh Fars, al-Qasidiya, Sheikh Hoder and al-Sahur neighborhoods," he said.

Apart from that, as many as 241 Syrians, including 119 children, received medical assistance from Russian military doctors during the day.

The Russian reconciliation center registers a growing number of ceasefire violations by illegal armed groups in the Latakia and Hama governorates and in Aleppo’s southwestern neighborhoods. "Apart from that, the settlement of Tadef in the Aleppo governorate came under shelling from the positions of the Free Syrian Army deployed in a territory near the city of al-Bab that is controlled by pro-Turkish groups," the Russian general said.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

