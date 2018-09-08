Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Contract on A-100 batch production launch expected in end-2018, early 2019 - UAC president

Military & Defense
September 08, 15:00 UTC+3 GELENDZHIK

The advanced A-100 Premier AWACS aircraft was designed on the basis of the Il-776MD-90A

GELENDZHIK, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to sign a contract on batch production of the A-100 airborne early warning and control aircraft with the Defense Ministry at the end of 2018 or in early 2019, UAC’s President Yuri Slyusar said on Saturday.

"We expect a detailed discussion with the Defense Ministry of the A-100 aircraft serial deliveries contract by the end of this year or in 2019," he said.

The advanced A-100 Premier AWACS aircraft was designed on the basis of the Il-776MD-90A. It is capable of quickly increasing the radar field in a specified line of operations. The A-100 is capable of detecting and tracking air and other targets and help operate the fighter and strike aviation when setting air, ground and sea targets.

Russia marks 75th anniversary of its watershed victory at the Battle of Kursk
10
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
7
New bomber Tupolev-22M3M presented in Kazan
