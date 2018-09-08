Contract on A-100 batch production launch expected in end-2018, early 2019 - UAC president

GELENDZHIK, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to sign a contract on batch production of the A-100 airborne early warning and control aircraft with the Defense Ministry at the end of 2018 or in early 2019, UAC’s President Yuri Slyusar said on Saturday.

"We expect a detailed discussion with the Defense Ministry of the A-100 aircraft serial deliveries contract by the end of this year or in 2019," he said.

The advanced A-100 Premier AWACS aircraft was designed on the basis of the Il-776MD-90A. It is capable of quickly increasing the radar field in a specified line of operations. The A-100 is capable of detecting and tracking air and other targets and help operate the fighter and strike aviation when setting air, ground and sea targets.