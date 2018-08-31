Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Defense Ministry to discuss implementation of May presidential decrees

Military & Defense
August 31, 3:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The meeting will be attended by representatives of the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces, representatives of state authorities and public organizations

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will hold a meeting of the Ministry’s collegium on Friday to discuss implementation of the May decrees of the Russian president and his instructions after meetings in Sochi, according to the Ministry’s press service.

According to the press service, the meeting participants will discuss implementation of the May presidential decrees of 2012 and 2018, his instructions after the results of meetings in Sochi, in partocular, regarding activities of the Northern Fleet.

The meeting will be attended by representatives of the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces, representatives of state authorities and public organizations.

