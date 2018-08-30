Russia to supply radar for protecting nuclear power plant in Pakistan

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia will supply a civilian radar station to Pakistan to protect facilities of the nuclear power plant in Karachi, the press office of RTI hi-tech company said on Thursday.

"A memorandum of cooperation in the field of organizing the delivery of the civilian radar Surok was signed at the Army-2018 international military and technical forum between RTI Group and the Pakistani company TechWin Enterprise. The radar is set to control and protect the Karachi NPP’s facilities, and also some other installations of Pakistan’s critically important infrastructure," the press office said.

Both sides also agreed on exploring the possibilities of implementing joint projects in radiolocation and information systems in the interests of various ministries and departments of Pakistan.

RTI Group also held negotiations at the Army-2018 forum with China Electronics Corporation (CEC). Both sides agreed on opening joint R&D and experimental design works for creating new products and technologies, and also modernizing the Russian equipment earlier supplied to China.

"A delegation from Vietnam got interested in the RTI’s competences and experience in situational centers for creating national environmental crisis management centers in that country. The Indian partners were shown the possibilities of civilian projects in the field of information and communication technologies," the press office said.

The Army-2018 international military and technical forum was held in Kubinka near Moscow on August 21-26.