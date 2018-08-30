Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syrian officials carry out extensive work on establishing peace — Russia's military brass

Military & Defense
August 30, 15:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The goal is to take all necessary measures to avoid any grounds for criticism of the refugee’s return process

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has noted the large-scale and unique work that Syrian officials carry out in order to recover peaceful life in the country. It offered the Syrian government to focus their efforts on establishing contacts with its neighboring countries’ embassies in order to resolve the refugee issue, Head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev stated on Thursday.

According to Mizintsev, the Syrian officials "are conducting large-scale, unmatched work in all spheres of activity, aimed at the soonest recovery of peaceful life in the Syrian Arab Republic."

"In order to realize the Plan for the return of refugees, I urge to concentrate the main efforts on establishing direct contacts of the Syrian government with diplomatic missions of other countries, first of all its neighbors, on the issue of organizing the Syrian refugees’ return to their homes," Mizintsev said.

"This process has many opponents, who create artificial obstacles for realizing the Syrian initiative," the general added.

"Our goal is to take all necessary measures to avoid any grounds for criticism of the refugee’s return process, and deliver objective information to the international community and Syrian citizens about the activities carried out in post-war Syria," Mizintsev stressed.

Syrian conflict
ADVERTISEMENT