Volga area servicemen repel simulated drone attack

Military & Defense
August 30, 7:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In total, about 1,000 servicemen and about 300 pieces of military and special hardware, took part in the exercise

© Sergey Bobylyov/Russian Defense Ministry's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian servicemen used Pantsir-S1 and Tor-M2 air defense systems and firearms to repel a simulated drone attack at the Marinovka airfield in the Volga area region of Volgograd, Southern Military District spokesman Vadim Astafyev told reporters on Thursday.

According to the statement, obtained by TASS, electronic warfare specialists trained to detect, disrupt communications and seize control of simulated enemy’s drones.

"Crews of Pantsir-S1 self-propelled missile systems and Tor-M2 air defense systems practiced simulated destruction of the targets with guided surface-to-air missiles at the distance of up to 10 kilometers. Besides, one UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] was destroyed by gunfire at the altitude of 150 meters," the source said.

In total, about 1,000 servicemen and about 300 pieces of military and special hardware, took part in the exercise.

Astafyev said that mobile anti-UAV groups have been set up at all units of the Southern Military District.

