Shanghai security bloc’s counter-terror drills switch to active phase in Urals

CHERBAKUL RANGE /Chelyabinsk Region/, August 29. /TASS/. The Peace Mission-2018 counter-terror drills of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) involving about 3,000 troops from seven member states have switched to their active phase at a training range in the Chelyabinsk Region in the Urals, TASS reports from the scene.

The SCO joint force will be tasked to liberate a community from notional terrorists. According to the drills’ scenario, the reconnaissance teams of unmanned aerial vehicles and the crews of Sukhoi Su-24MR aircraft will uncover the terrorists’ basic positions, after which aviation, artillery and assault groups will strike with fire the enemy’s major forces that have captured the community.

"The operation involves more than 50 aircraft: these are helicopters and warplanes of Kazakhstan, China and Russia. Also, a tactical airborne force will be landed. After the terrorists are routed, the troops will be chasing and eliminating the retreating terrorist formations," the press office of the Central Military District said.

Chiefs of the General Staffs of the SCO armed forces are watching the drills.

The SCO’s Peace Mission-2018 counter-terror command and staff drills run at the Chebarkul training range on August 22-29. The maneuvers involve military governance bodies, land troops and aviation of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, China, India and Pakistan while representatives of Uzbekistan are present as observers.

Overall, the drills involve over 3,000 troops and about 500 pieces of military hardware.