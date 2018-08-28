Russian military say White Helmets hand toxicants to Ahrar al-Sham grouping

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Members of the White Helmets organizations have handed toxicant agents to militants of the Ahrar al-Sham grouping [outlawed in Russia by a ruling of the Supreme Court - TASS], Gen Alexei Tsygankov, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring sides in Syria said on Tuesday.

"Escorted by eight members of the White Helmets, the toxicants were delivered to a warehouse, which the militants of Ahrar al-Sham grouping use for storing warfare poisonous agents and lubricants," Gen Tsygankov said. "Two high-ranking warlords of the grouping accepted the consignment there".

Somewhat later, a certain amount of the toxicant was taken to another populated locality in the south of Idlib Governorate for staging an imitation of a chemical attack, the official said.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s official spokesman, Gen Igor Konashenkov, told a news briefing on Monday the US was amassing the cruise missile delivery vehicles in the Middle East for a strike at Syrian government forces after a sham chemical attack in Idlib.

"These preparations testify to the US intentions to make a ploy of the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian government forces in Idlib, which Hayat Tahrir al Sham grouping [outlawed in Russia by a ruling of the Supreme Court TASS] is about to stage with intensive reliance on UK secret services," Gen Konashenkov said.

The Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya, also said earlier on Tuesday the White Helmets had shipped the toxicant agents to the town of Saraqib in Idlib.