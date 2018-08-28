Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, South Korean military brass discuss security issues in Pacific Rim

August 28, 21:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin has carried out another round of strategic dialogue with South Korean Vice Minister of National Defense Seo Ju-seok, the Russian Defense Ministry press service told journalists on Tuesday.

"The sides shared their positions on the provision of security in the Pacific Rim and Northeast Asia and discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Russian-Korean relations in the military sphere," the report reads.

The meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere and showed mutual intention to galvanize bilateral ties, the press service said.

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
