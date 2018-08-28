Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US guided-missile destroyer leaves Black Sea — Navy

Military & Defense
August 28, 8:14 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer Carney armed with the Aegis ballistic missile system entered the Black Sea on August 13

Share
1 pages in this article
© Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge/U.S. Navy

WASHINGTON, August 28. /TASS/. The US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer Carney armed with the Aegis ballistic missile system exited the Black Sea on Monday, the press service of the US 6th Fleet said.

Read also

Russian Navy can track US missile destroyer in Black Sea — expert

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) departed the Black Sea, Aug. 27, after conducting maritime security operations and theater security engagements with allies and partners," the statement said.

The destroyer entered the Black Sea on August 13 to "demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO allies as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve."

"The Carney crew enjoyed a successful visit to the Black Sea, enhancing interoperability and partnerships in the region and included port visits to Romania and Georgia," Carney's commanding officer Cmdr. Tyson Young said. "We look forward to the next opportunity to visit the region, and future engagements with our NATO and regional partners."

Under the 1936 Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits, warships of any non-Black Sea country are allowed to stay in the region for no more than three weeks.

Carney is part of the US 6th Fleet and is the 14th ship of the Arleigh Burke-class. The 154-meter-long vessel has a displacement of 9,000 tonnes. The ship was placed into commission in 1996 and is equipped with Aegis system, Tomahawk and Harpoon missiles and also air defense systems, underwater surveillance and attack systems. Carney can also carry two Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia marks 75th anniversary of its watershed victory at the Battle of Kursk
10
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
7
New bomber Tupolev-22M3M presented in Kazan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
2
Press review: Russia beefs up its Mediterranean force and can the EU break the US grip
3
Military echelon attacked in East Siberia was en route for Vostok-2018 drills — source
4
Russia braces for unprecedented Vostok-2018 strategic drills
5
US guided-missile destroyer leaves Black Sea — Navy
6
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website database
7
Pantelena tanker with Russian sailors was held by pirates for nine days — captain
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT