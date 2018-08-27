Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Regiment set of S-400 missile systems delivered to Russian troops ahead of schedule

Military & Defense
August 27, 14:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer has delivered a new regiment set of the most advanced S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems to the troops ahead of schedule

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer has delivered a new regiment set of the most advanced S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems to the troops ahead of schedule, the company reported on Monday.

Gallery
10 photo

Guardian of the sky: Russia's advanced S-400 air defense system

"Almaz-Antey Group has delivered a new regiment set of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to the Defense Ministry of Russia ahead of schedule. The official ceremony was held at the Kapustin Yar training range in the Astrakhan Region," the company said.

In compliance with the Defense Ministry’s requirements, the systems were tested by engaging real air targets during their transfer. The delivery/acceptance tests were performed successfully," the company’s press office said.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf is the latest long-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

Turkey and China have acquired S-400 air defense missile systems, aside from Russia, as of today. A contract on the delivery of S-400 systems to India is expected to be signed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia marks 75th anniversary of its watershed victory at the Battle of Kursk
10
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
7
New bomber Tupolev-22M3M presented in Kazan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US brings cruise missile carriers to Middle East for strikes against Syria — top brass
2
Macron says EU can’t rely on US for security, calls for more cooperation with Russia
3
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
4
Regiment set of S-400 missile systems delivered to Russian troops ahead of schedule
5
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
6
Russia plans to expand its presence on global coal market, Putin says
7
Press review: Iran-EAEU free trade zone and likely US-led strike on Syria on the horizon
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT