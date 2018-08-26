Over 772,000 people attend Army-2018 forum in 5 days

KUBINKA, August 26. /TASS/. The total number of visitors to the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2018 in 5 days is over 772,000 people, Major General Roman Kordyukov from the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Only on Saturday, 129,000 people visited the forum, demonstration programs and an aviation cluster were very popular. On August 25, the attendance of the Kubinka airfield was twice as high as last year," he said.

According to Kordyukov, on the fifth day official foreign delegations of 12 countries continued their work at the forum. On August 25, a bilateral meeting was held between the Minister of Defense of Burundi and representatives of Russian Helicopters.

In five days, the forum was attended by representatives of 118 foreign countries, 65 official military delegations.