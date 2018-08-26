Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Major provocations with the alleged use of chemical weapons are planned in Syria with the participation of foreign specialists, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Sunday.

"According to the information that the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria received today from the residents of the Idlib, foreign (English-speaking) experts arrived in the Hbit settlement located in the south of the Idlib zone of de-escalation for staging a ‘chemical attack’ using chlorine-loaded missiles," said he.

According to Konashenkov, provocations will be conducted in Syria in the next two days with the participation of foreign special agents. According to him, English-speaking experts arrived in the south of the Idlib de-escalation zone to stage a chemical attack using chlorine-laden rockets. "The strike on the settlement of Kafr Zayta from rocket launchers using poisonous substances is planned in the next two days," he said.

"Thus, the interested extra-regional forces are once again preparing major provocations in Syria using poisonous substances to severely destabilize the situation and disrupt the steady dynamics of the ongoing peace process," Konashenkov noted.