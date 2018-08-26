First stage of preparations for Peace Mission-2018 international drills over in Urals

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The first stage of preparations for international drills of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states completed at the Chebarkul training ground in the Chelyabinsk region in the Urals on Saturday.

More than 3,000 servicemen from seven states take part in the maneuvers.

"The troops that take part in the exercises have completed redeployment and force concentration at the Chebarkul training ground, set up a camp site, serviced weaponry and military hardware and conducted several joint command-and-control trainings, including with live firing and the use of aviation and artillery," the press service of Russia’s Central Military District said.

The SCO’s Peace Mission-2018 counter-terror command and staff drills run at the Chebarkul training range on August 22-28. The maneuvers involve military governance bodies, land troops and aviation of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, China, India and Pakistan while representatives of Uzbekistan are present as observers.

Overall, the drills involve over 3,000 troops and about 500 pieces of military hardware.