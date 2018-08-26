Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian air patrols above Black Sea pose no threat to UK — embassy

Military & Defense
August 26, 2:16 UTC+3 LONDON

"Russian armed forces strictly comply with international law and pose no threat to Britain," a spokesperson said

Share
1 pages in this article
©  AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

LONDON, August 25. /TASS/. All actions of Russia’s armed forces, including air patrolling missions above the Black Sea are conducted in line with the international law and pose no threat to the United Kingdom and its allies, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in London said in a statement on Saturday.

Read also
A British Typhoon jet

Russian naval ships pose no threat to UK when passing through English Channel— embassy

"Russian armed forces strictly comply with international law and pose no threat to Britain," the official said, commenting on a statement by the British Ministry of Defence that on 23 August Royal Air Force fighter jets stationed in Romania "interrupted" a "provocative" Russian aircraft over the Black Sea.

"One might understand why Royal Navy escorts Russian military ships in the English Channel, in the vicinity of the British coastline, even if this there is no need for the UK to publicize it," the embassy spokesperson continued. "But what kind of threat to Britain or its allies does a Russian patrol aircraft hypothetically pose while conducting flights off Russia's own shore, some 1500 miles away from the UK?"

UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Friday that UK actions "send a clear message" of London’s readiness to "respond to any act of aggression" and "support our Eastern European allies to deter any threats faced."

"Williamson and other British politicians, who present such routine Russian activity as "provocative incidents", are themselves behaving in a highly irresponsible manner," the embassy said.

"This latest episode aptly demonstrates how harmful is the very idea of deploying RAF and other NATO forces in Romania, Poland or Baltic states," it continued. "Instead of strengthening anyone's security, such military presence is being used by the British authorities for provocative actions of their own - not only through verbal statements, regrettable as they are, but also in real military terms, which is simply dangerous."

The UK Ministry of Defense said on August 22 that Eurofighter Typhoon jets of the Royal Air Force took off from the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania in response to two suspected Russian Su-30 Flanker aircraft operating near NATO airspace over the Black Sea.

Four Eurofighter Typhoon jets were deployed at the base in Romania in April. They were tasked with patrolling airspace above NATO’s eastern flank.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia marks 75th anniversary of its watershed victory at the Battle of Kursk
10
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
7
New bomber Tupolev-22M3M presented in Kazan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
2
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
3
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
4
Black Sea Fleet missile frigates to join Russia’s Mediterranean task force
5
Russia’s weapons exporter signs contracts worth $300 mln at Army-2018 arms show
6
Ukrainian troops attacked DPR shielding with international combat engineers - Agency
7
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT