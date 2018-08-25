Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s latest Koalitsiya-SV howitzer as first step to robotize ground forces’ hardware

Military & Defense
August 25, 15:18 UTC+3 KUBINKA

The state trials of the Koalitsiya-SV artillery guns are expected to be concluded in 2020

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/.Russia’s latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzers are the first step towards robotizing the ground forces’ military hardware, Missile and Artillery Chief Lieutenant-General Mikhail Matveyevsky said at the Army-2018 forum on Saturday.

"The Koalitsiya-SV multi-service force artillery system features our first step to introducing robotics in practice. It has an unmanned combat compartment and the process of loading and preparing for fire excludes any operations by an individual: everything is done automatically," the general said.

Then-Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said earlier that the state trials of the Koalitsiya-SV artillery guns were expected to be concluded in 2020.

