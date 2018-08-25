Russia air-dropped over 400 cargo platforms in Syria

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. Russian paratroopers air-dropped over 400 platforms with various cargoes during the military operation in Syria, Airborne Force Commander Andrei Serdukov said at a media panel of the Army-2018 international military and technical forum on Saturday.

"We have the experience of parachuting cargoes in Syria. Over 400 platforms of various cargoes, medicines, munitions and foodstuffs were air-dropped in hard-to-access areas," the commander said.

The Army-2018 international military and technical forum runs in Kubinka near Moscow on August 21-26.