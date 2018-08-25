Russia to spend $1.8 bln on military infrastructure development in 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, August 25. /TASS/. Russia will spend some 119 billion rubles ($1.8 billion) on military infrastructure development in 2019, Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov said on Saturday.

"We have a great number of plans. The program of major construction and infrastructure development under the state armament program for 2018-2027 envisages spending worth 1 trillion rubles [$14.8 billion]. In the first place, these are the funds designated to synchronize the deliveries of armament and military hardware and build the necessary infrastructure for this hardware," the deputy defense minister said.

"A total of 117 billion rubles have been set aside for these purposes this year and around 119 billion rubles next year. Within this budget, we are carrying out our activity," Ivanov said.