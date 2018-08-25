Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Black Sea Fleet missile frigates to join Russia’s Mediterranean task force

Military & Defense
August 25, 12:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Those are the Admiral Grigorovich and the Admiral Essen armed with Kalibr cruise missiles

© Alexandr Karpushkin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s frigates Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen armed with Kalibr cruise missiles will join the Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force, the Fleet’s press office reported on Saturday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s frigates Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen are making a planned passage from Sevastopol to the Mediterranean Sea. Currently, the warships’ crews are passing through the Black Sea’s Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits," the press office said.

The warships will "augment the Navy’s task force in the Mediterranean Sea," the press office added.

"According to the plan, the warships will join the Navy’s permanent blue-water task force already by the end of the day," the Black Sea Fleet’s press office said.

During their voyage, the warships held several drills at the Fleet’s combat training ranges in the Black Sea. In particular, the crews of Kamov Ka-27PL helicopters practiced take-offs and landings on the warships’ decks and held training to search for and track a submarine.

The Grigorovich and the Essen are armed with Kalibr-NK missile systems. Earlier, the warships delivered several strikes with Kalibr cruise missiles against terrorists’ positions as part of Russia’s counter-terror operation in Syria.

