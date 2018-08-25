Russian Politics & Diplomacy
About 3,000 servicemen take part in snap check in Russia’s Far East

Military & Defense
August 25, 6:35 UTC+3 KHABAROVSK

The exercises involved more than 500 pieces of military hardware

KHABAROVSK, August 25. /TASS/. About 3,000 people took part in night drills of a motorized infantry brigade in Russia’s Far East on Friday as part of a snap combat readiness check in Russia’s Central and Eastern military districts, the Eastern military district’s press service said on Saturday.

During the exercises at a training ground near Khabarovsk, motorized infantry units conducted various maneuvers and trained firing T-72B3 tanks, BMP-2 armored vehicles, Grad multiple rocket launch systems, Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and Shilka self-propelled, radar guided anti-aircraft weapon systems.

The exercises involved more than 500 pieces of military hardware.

The snap combat readiness checks in the Central and Eastern military districts, as well as in airborne troops and military transport aviation is being held on August 20-25 on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order in the run-up to the Vostok-2018 exercises.

