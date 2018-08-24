Russian Navy to focus on unmanned warships

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Navy will place its emphasis on developing unmanned warships, Navy Shipbuilding Chief Rear Admiral Vladimir Tryapichnikov told Zvezda TV Channel on Friday.

"We are making serious steps to fulfil the shipbuilding program through 2050. All the ships have modern armament. The emphasis is made on unmanned craft," he said.

"These are non-crewed boats, unmanned aerial vehicles and robotic systems performing underwater missions. Of course, we are making an emphasis on these means, armament and military hardware," the rear admiral said.

The Army-2018 international military and technical forum runs at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center at the Kubinka airfield and at the Alabino practice range near Moscow on August 21-26.