Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Navy to focus on unmanned warships

Military & Defense
August 24, 15:02 UTC+3 KUBINKA

The Russian Navy will place its emphasis on developing unmanned warships

Share
1 pages in this article
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Navy will place its emphasis on developing unmanned warships, Navy Shipbuilding Chief Rear Admiral Vladimir Tryapichnikov told Zvezda TV Channel on Friday.

Read also

Putin highlights Navy’s role for strategic parity, fight against terrorism

"We are making serious steps to fulfil the shipbuilding program through 2050. All the ships have modern armament. The emphasis is made on unmanned craft," he said.

"These are non-crewed boats, unmanned aerial vehicles and robotic systems performing underwater missions. Of course, we are making an emphasis on these means, armament and military hardware," the rear admiral said.

The Army-2018 international military and technical forum runs at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center at the Kubinka airfield and at the Alabino practice range near Moscow on August 21-26.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia marks 75th anniversary of its watershed victory at the Battle of Kursk
10
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
7
New bomber Tupolev-22M3M presented in Kazan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
3
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
4
Putin to hold meeting in Kemerovo region on coal exports
5
Russian lawmaker suggests deploying nuclear weapons in Syria to respond to US sanctions
6
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
7
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT