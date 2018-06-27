Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s advanced Protivnik-GE mobile 3D surveillance radar enters service in Volga area

Military & Defense
June 27, 1:02 UTC+3 SAMARA

The Protivnik-GE radar is a highly mobile, jamming-proof decimetric surveillance radar with a track data processing capability

Share
1 pages in this article

SAMARA, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s fifth-generation Protivnik-GE mobile 3D surveillance radar has entered service with air defense regiments headquartered in the Volga area region of Samara, a spokesperson for Russia’s Central Military District told TASS on Tuesday.

"A fifth-generation multipurpose mobile radar, Protivnik-GE, has entered service with air defense units in the Samara region. This radar station is the first of its kind in the Volga area," the source said.

The Protivnik-GE radar is a highly mobile, jamming-proof decimetric surveillance radar with a track data processing capability.

Featuring digital phased array and digital space-time signal processing, the radar is designed to automatically or semi-automatically detect, position, and track strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic targets and small-size low-speed aerial vehicles. It can also classify targets, conduct friend-or-foe identification, locate active jammers, as well as to generate radar data for direction of fighter aircraft and designation data for surface-to-air missile systems when operating as part of automated Air Defence and Air Force command-and-control systems.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
West turns blind eye to arrest of Ukrainian lawmaker Savchenko—- Russian diplomat
2
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
3
Russian heavy-lift helicopter equipped with upgraded defensive aids suit enters trials
4
Russia, Belarus, Serbia switch to active phase of Slavic Brotherhood international drills
5
Trump's national security adviser to discuss Russian-US relations in Moscow
6
Russia’s advanced Protivnik-GE mobile 3D surveillance radar enters service in Volga area
7
Putin, Erdogan confirm mutual interest in expanding partnership ties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT