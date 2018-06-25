Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Two Russian helicopter crews return to Russia from Syria - Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
June 25, 7:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It noted that the pilots and the helicopters would return to their permanent bases in Russia

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. A transport aircraft brought the crews of two Kamov Ka-50 helicopters to a Russian military airfield after they accomplished their missions in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Two Ka-52 helicopters have been delivered to a military airfield in Russia by a military transport aircraft. The helicopters and their crews returned home having completed their missions in the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said. It noted that the pilots and the helicopters would return to their permanent bases in Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that on Sunday, the helicopters were prepared for transportation by military transport aircraft and loaded into the Antonov An-124 Ruslan plane at Hmeymim airfield.

Syrian conflict
Syria
