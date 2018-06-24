Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Anti-drone radar shield protects Russia’s major cities — Aerospace Forces

Military & Defense
June 24, 5:23 UTC+3 ASHULUK TRAINING RANGE
© ITAR-TASS/Ivan Zhuravlev

ASHULUK TRAINING RANGE /Astrakhan Region/, June 24. /TASS/. A radar shield to detect low-flying targets, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has been put into operation above all major Russian cities, a senior Russian military official has told TASS.

"At present, we have a low-altitude radar field in operation above all major Russian cities," said Maj. Gen. Andrei Koban, the commander of the Radio-Technical Troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

"We are focused on re-arming the troops with advanced systems and automated control equipment, [with] systems that can control the airspace in the automated mode," he said. "This goal has already been reached in the Moscow zone."

Another priority area is creating a radar network to control airspace in Russia’s Arctic zone, Koban added.

