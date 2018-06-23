Defense Ministry says 11 aircraft returned to Russia from Syria over past week

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has reported that eleven aircraft had returned to their permanent bases in Russia from Syria over the past week.

"Russian warplanes flew on their own, while army aviation helicopters were transported by military-transport aircraft," the ministry said. Flight officers and technicians who were responsible for the maintenance and repair of the Russian aviation equipment at Hmeymim airfield have likewise returned to their permanent bases from Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry added.