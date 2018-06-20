Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's experience gained in Syria prompts creation of new amphibious ship

Military & Defense
June 20, 18:57 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

Russia’s operation in Syria began in 2015

KALININGRAD, June 20. /TASS/. The anti-terrorist campaign in Syria has prompted the decision to create a fundamentally new large amphibious ship, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Alexey Rakhmanov, told the media on Wednesday

Russia's operation in Syria two years on — victory over terrorism is near

"The naval doctrine, just as any military doctrine, is not something frozen or carved in stone. It is prone to change, and I will dare speculate that the Syrian campaign has caused certain influence. There is nothing surprising about that. We understand it and we are glad that the naval science is moving forward in step with the shipbuilding science and enables us to build precisely the ships the Navy needs," he said when asked why the amphibious ship project 11711 would be terminated.

Rakhmanov recalled that once the second ship in the 11711 series, The Pyotr Morgunov, was completed, no more ships of this family would be built. Instead, a new large amphibious ship would begin to be designed.

Russia’s operation in Syria began on September 30, 2015. On December 1, 2017 President Vladimir Putin visited the Hmeymim airbase to tell the military personnel there the operation was over and issue orders to curtail the Russian military group in Syria.

