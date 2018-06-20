Russia to launch construction of nuclear-powered guided missile destroyer

KALININGRAD, June 20. /TASS/. Work on building a cutting-edge Lider-class destroyer for the Russian Navy may begin in 2020, Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Armament Viktor Bursuk said on Wednesday.

"A preliminary design [of the destroyer] has been made. Following its results, we are now making the necessary decision and work on its technical design will begin shortly and the construction will start after 2020," Bursuk said.

The project of the destroyer codenamed Lider is being worked out at the Severnoye Design Bureau in St. Petersburg. As Vice-President of the United Shipbuilding Corporation for Military Shipbuilding Igor Ponomaryov said earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry has already approved the warship’s conceptual design.

As was reported earlier, the future destroyer will displace from 10,000 to 15,000 tonnes. According to Bursuk, the Lider will get a nuclear-powered propulsion plant.