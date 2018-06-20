Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to launch construction of nuclear-powered guided missile destroyer

Military & Defense
June 20, 18:06 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The construction may start after 2020

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, June 20. /TASS/. Work on building a cutting-edge Lider-class destroyer for the Russian Navy may begin in 2020, Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Armament Viktor Bursuk said on Wednesday.

More news on
RUSSIA'S DEFENSE INDUSTRY
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

Russia’s military group in Crimea ready to repel any attack — defense minister

Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement

Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source

"A preliminary design [of the destroyer] has been made. Following its results, we are now making the necessary decision and work on its technical design will begin shortly and the construction will start after 2020," Bursuk said.

The project of the destroyer codenamed Lider is being worked out at the Severnoye Design Bureau in St. Petersburg. As Vice-President of the United Shipbuilding Corporation for Military Shipbuilding Igor Ponomaryov said earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry has already approved the warship’s conceptual design.

As was reported earlier, the future destroyer will displace from 10,000 to 15,000 tonnes. According to Bursuk, the Lider will get a nuclear-powered propulsion plant.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s military group in Crimea ready to repel any attack — defense minister
2
Russia to launch construction of nuclear-powered guided missile destroyer
3
Russia’s first solar vehicle successfully passes tests
4
Russian Navy accepts cutting-edge amphibious assault ship for service
5
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
6
Russia's experience gained in Syria prompts creation of new amphibious ship
7
Moscow slams Canadian top diplomat’s statement about democracy as inappropriate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT