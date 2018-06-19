Top diplomat confirms Turkey will buy Russia’s S-400 missile systems

ANKARA, June 19. /TASS/. Turkey will purchase Russia’s S-400 missile systems and this issue is closed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told NTV channel on Tuesday.

"We are buying the S-400 systems from Russia, this issue is closed," Cavusoglu said, stressing that Turkey is not planning to give up this deal despite the decision of the US Senate.

The US Senate adopted on Monday the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019, which obliges the Secretary of Defense to present a special report regarding the potential purchase of the S-400 air and missile defense system from Russia by the Turkish government. This decision throws into question the delivery of the F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets to Turkey.

An explanatory note for the Senate’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act says that the ban on selling F-35 to Ankara comes due to the imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey. The text may also include a call on the US administration to impose sanctions on Turkey in case of its purchase of Russia’s S-400. The final wording will be put together after both houses agree on their versions.

Last week, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli slammed the US demand to give up the deal to purchase S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia as ‘blackmail.’ Canikli also said that Turkey "is fulfilling all its commitments" and expected "timely deliveries of F-35 fighter jets" from the United States.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy said on May 25 his country could take measures against the United States if Washington refused to supply F-35 to Ankara.