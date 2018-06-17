Belarusian paratroopers arrive in Russia to take part in Slavic Brotherhood drills

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Belarusian paratroopers have arrived in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory to take part in the Russian-Belarusian-Serbian tactical exercises Slavic Brotherhood’2018, the press service of the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"Belarusian paratroopers have arrived in the Krasnodar Territory with their own weaponry and hardware. In all, about 250 servicemen and more than 40 units of military hardware have reached the Rayevsky firing range in the Krasnodar Territory from Vitebsk," the ministry said. "The Belarusian paratroopers were warmly welcomed by Russian servicemen and after that they all made a 15-kilometer yomp to the Rayevsky firing range."

The Slavic Brotherhood 2018 exercise will be directed by Russian Airborne Force Deputy Commander for peacekeeping operations and CSTO collective rapid reaction forces Lieutenant-General Alexander Vyaznikov.

The exercise will take place at the Rayevsky training range in the Krasnodar Territory in south Russia from June 18 to June 28.