Russian, Bolivian presidents confirm interest in boosting defense cooperation

Military & Defense
June 13, 18:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In addition, the two presidents also agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Evo Morales of Bolivia confirm mutual interest in boosting defense cooperation, the two leaders said in a joint statement adopted at their Kremlin talks.

Russia, Bolivia to boost energy cooperation

"The parties confirm their mutual interest in developing defense cooperation on a constructive, equal and mutually beneficial basis under the Military-Technical Cooperation Agreement signed by the governments of Russia and Bolivia on February 16, 2009, and the Defense Cooperation Agreement signed by the Russian and Bolivian Defense Ministries on September 6, 2016," the statement reads.

In addition, the two presidents also agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy in accordance with the contract to design, supply and construct a nuclear research center in Bolivia, signed in September 2017, as well as to expand cooperation in training nuclear facilities staff.

